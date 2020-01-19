Photos: Damau Milk Farm Project groundbreaking ceremony, Kaduna

L-R: Halima Lawal, Commissioner for Agriculture, Jesper Kamp, Ambassador of Denmark, and Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Damau Milk Farm Project. The event took place in Damau, a village in Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday, 17 January 2020.
The groundbreaking ceremony for Damau Milk Farm Project, an initiative to settle nomadic herdsmen, increase milk production in Nigeria and address the security problems arising from farmer-herdsmen clashes. The event took place in Damau, a village in Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Friday, 17 January 2020.
