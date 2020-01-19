Police: How mother of one fake own kidnap for N10m ransom

Operatives of Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Police Command in Lagos State have arrested a-26-year-old mother of one, Ataghar Namdoo, for allegedly faking her own kidnap.

DSP Bala Elkana, the command spokesman disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Elkana said that the suspect conspired with her boyfriend, Emmanuel Idu and one Okpe David, to produce two short videos of herself being kidnapped.

“In the videos, the lady was blindfolded and driven to a bush in a truck at Sangotedo area, Ajah, where she was threatened by a man wearing a mask and holding a Jack knife.

“Police, upon investigation, later identified the masked man as Idu, who is the boyfriend of the lady.

“The abductors were demanding for ten million naira as ransom from her employer with a threat to kill her and also go after the family of the employer if the ransom is not paid,’’ Elkana said.

Elkana said that the frightened employer, who was into fleet business, reported the case to the Police.

“On the receipt of the case, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the anti-kidnapping unit to carry out an in depth investigation into the case.

“The videos were thoroughly analysed alongside other vital leads and a well-coordinated operation was put in place which led to the successful rescue of the victim and the arrest of the two suspects,’’ he said.

Elkana said that Okpe David was in police custody, while Idu, was on the run.

“The three suspects all come from Benue State. They have known each other for so many years. Both the lady and the man arrested confessed to the commission of the crime.

“It is worthy to note that it is a criminal offence for anyone to fake his or her kidnapping.

“Under the Lagos State laws, the offender upon conviction, is liable to 14 years imprisonment.

“The suspects will be charged to court,’’ Elkana said..