Unilever Nigeria Appoints Carl Cruz as Managing Director

The Board of Unilever Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr. Carl Cruz as its new managing Director. Mr. Cruz takes over the management and leadership of the company effective 1st February 2020. He comes with extensive career in Unilever D & E Markets in Asia (Philippines, Thailand, India and Sri Lanka). Until this appointment, Mr. Cruz served as Chairman, Unilever Sri Lanka. Carl has over 26 years’ experience working in Customer Development, and in Marketing roles across Home Care, Beauty & Personal Care and Foods. As Chairman of Unilever Sri Lanka, Carl successfully steered the business to a sustainable and competitive growth trajectory. Mr. Carl holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from De La Salle University, Philippines.

This is contained in a press statement, signed by Soromidayo George,

Director, Corporate Affairs and Sustainable Business, Unilever, Ghana and Nigeria

Speaking about the business, Mr. Cruz said, “Nigeria is an important market with exciting opportunities. Unilever Nigeria has a great team and our ambition is to satisfy consumers’ needs and make sustainable living commonplace.”

The new leadership reflects Unilever’s focus on strengthening its operational effectiveness and reinforces the commitment of the company to its contribution to the socio-economic development of

Nigeria. Over the years, the company has contributed to Nigeria’s socio-economic development by building a large employment footprint in its ecosystem of suppliers, distributors and merchandisers as well as through skills development, investing in local manufacturing operations, building local capacity for regional export and ensuring full compliance with fiscal regulatory requirements. Unilever Nigeria brands aim to improve social conditions, health and well-being while the company reduces its environmental footprint and works to increase the local content used in its goods wherever it can.