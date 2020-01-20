Alleged serial killer causes stir in court with Church tag

Some devout members of the Church which has its headquarters in Port Harcourt have taken to the social media to explain that the mere wearing of upcoming crusade tag does not confer membership of the denomination on the accused Serial killer or exonerate him from the crimes he has confessed to.

They explained that as part their mobilization for the upcoming five nights event, members of the Church in Prison Unit take their evangelism to the Correctional Centres to evanglize prisoners during which nibles, gospel literatures and others are distributed to inmates.

Gracious David West, caused a stir when he appeared in the High Court presided over by Honourable Justice Adolphus Enebeli, on Friday January 17 court in handcuffs, wearing green top and green shirt Correctional Centre (Prison) attire in Port Harcourt and the “5 Nights Of Glory, 5NOG2020” materials.

The surprise appearance of the accused serial killer, Gracious David West, in a Port Harcourt High Court last week wearing the items advertising the upcoming mega crusade of a popular Church, Salvation Ministries, has been generating reactions.