Banditry: Police nab 2 alleged informants in Niger

Police in Niger on Monday said that it had arrested two suspected informants to bandits in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Mohammed Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

Abubakar said the suspects, Mohammed Gazali, 30, and Abubakar Mohammed, 25, hailed from Mangoro village in Mariga area.

He explained that the suspects were arrested at about 4pm on Jan. 13, 2020 in the area based on reliable information.

“We arrested the two suspects based on reliable information that they are alleged informants to bandits terrorising the area.

“On receipt of the information, police detectives attached to Bangi division swung into action and arrested the two suspects,” he said.

The PPRO said that one of the suspects, Gazali was found with one locally made gun and two live cartridges.

He said that during investigation, Gazali allegedly confessed to the crime and claimed that the gun was given to him by one Kurma, who is still at large.

Abubakar said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.