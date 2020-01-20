The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Aminu Tambuwal as the Governor of Sokoto State.

The apex court gave the ruling on Monday while dismissing the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the March 9 governorship election, Ahmed Aliyu against the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate as the winner of the election.

In the unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the apex court held that the appellant failed to prove his allegation of non-compliance with the electoral act and issues of over-voting in his petition.

