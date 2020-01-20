Bribery: LASTMA deploys undercover agents against personnel

Bribery: LASTMA deploys undercover agents against personnel

Monday, January 20, 2020 11:46 am


LASTMA-officials

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says it it has deployed undercover agents who went about as motorists to nab its personnel involved in extortion of motorists.

LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olajide Oduyoye, who revealed this in an interview with NEWS Agency of Nigeria on Monday said 25 of its officers have been arrested for extortion of motorists in the last three months through the undercover agents.

“Any officer that is caught by the agents is brought to book because the authority has zero tolerance for corrupt officials.

“We understand that no matter what we say or do, there will always be somebody, an officer that thinks he can be smarter and go away with it.

“I, as the General Manager, will do everything within my powers to ensure the corrupt ones are kicked out of our system,” he said.

Oduyoye urged motorists to obey traffic rules to avoid being extorted by LASTMA officials.

He said that any officer that could not resist enticement from traffic offenders would be penalised if caught.

The general manager urged LASTMA officers to protect their jobs jealously by punishing offenders so that the people would speak well of them.

“So, let us do our job to make the agency proud,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Kano PDP guber candidate reacts to reacts to S/Court judgment
    9 mins ago

    Amotekun: To be or not to be?
    35 mins ago

    Service of songs: Family and friends eulogize Jonathan Dipeolu
    41 mins ago

    KEDCO losses N52bn revenue in 2019 – MD
    1 hour ago

    Double registration: Natasha Akpoti loses suit against Gov. Bello
    2 hours ago

    German soldier on trial for allegedly spying for Iran
    2 hours ago

    Alleged serial killer causes stir in court with Church tag
    3 hours ago

    Breaking: Tambuwal wins at Supreme Court