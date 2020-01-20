EFCC Arrests 89 ‘Yahoo-Boys’ in Ibadan Night Club

EFCC Arrests 89 ‘Yahoo-Boys’ in Ibadan Night Club

Monday, January 20, 2020 3:59 pm


EGCC men in action at the Club

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, at the weekend, arrested 89 suspected internet fraudsters at the popular Club 360 located on the Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In preparation for the late night operation, officers of the commission had carried out series of discreet surveillance on the nature of activities going on in the nightclub which, according to intelligence, was notorious for harboring suspected internet fraudsters.

The raid also led to the confiscation of scores of vehicles, laptops, sophisticated phones and other items.

The suspects are undergoing further interrogation.

