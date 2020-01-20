German soldier on trial for allegedly spying for Iran

A suspected spy for Iranian intelligence who was working in the German military will on Monday go on trial in a court in the city of Koblenz.

The 51-year-old former translator and consultant for the Bundeswehr, named only as Abdul Hamid S was detained a year ago in the Rhineland region of western Germany.

According to prosecutors, he was accused of working for an Iranian intelligence service and providing information to that service.

His 40-year-old wife had also been charged as an accessory, but has not been detained by police.

News weekly, Der Spiegel, reported that the man had worked on behalf of Iran’s MOIS intelligence agency and had had access to sensitive information about the deployment of troops in Afghanistan.

The court case will be held behind closed doors and is scheduled to last until March 31. (dpa/NAN)