GTBank extends banking hours

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has revealed the extension of its banking hours till 6pm today, Monday, 20 January, 2020.

This, according to the financial institution is to compensate “for the inconveniences experienced today by its numerous customers.”

GTB, in a statement said, “Dear customer, we know you have experienced some inconvenience today using our banking channels. We sincerely apologise for the distruption in our services delivery to you and we are extending banking hours at hour branches till 6pm today. Thank you for banking.”