GTBank extends banking hours

GTBank extends banking hours

Monday, January 20, 2020 5:22 pm


A GTB Branch

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has revealed the extension of its banking hours till 6pm today, Monday, 20 January, 2020.

This, according to the financial institution is to compensate “for the inconveniences experienced today by its numerous customers.”

GTB, in a statement said, “Dear customer, we know you have experienced some inconvenience today using our banking channels. We sincerely apologise for the distruption in our services delivery to you and we are extending banking hours at hour branches till 6pm today. Thank you for banking.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    32 mins ago

    Buhari meets Boris Johnson, narrates achievements
    46 mins ago

    Tension in Kogi community over killing of 4 herdsmen
    1 hour ago

    Supreme Court upholds Bala Mohammed’s election as Bauchi governor
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Supreme Court affirms Lalong’s election as Plateau Governor
    2 hours ago

    Trump to offer first detailed impeachment defence
    2 hours ago

    “Amotekun”, good idea but …. – Lagos APC chieftain
    3 hours ago

    Ex-Speaker to release 3-hour documentary on Oshiomhole’s `dark side’
    3 hours ago

    Imo: Call for reverse of S/Court judgment baseless, says ex-lawmaker