Ihedioha’s protesters involved in road mishap

Transcorp Hilton Junction Abuja was centre of an accident on Monday, 20 January 2020, when a truck conveying members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who were going to to venue of their demonstration tumbled. Many coming out of it with serious injuries.

According to eye witnesses, “the truck driver made a swift turn as the party faithful made their way to the Supreme Court complex to express their displeasure with the ruling of the court last Tuesday sacking Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State.”

The protest tagged #SaveOurJudiciary was, according to newspotng, called to show displeasure over the Supreme Court’s judgement that nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as the Imo State Governor. “Also present in the protest are Senator Dino Melaye, Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe.”