Imo: Call for reverse of S/Court judgment baseless, says ex-lawmaker

Chief Amaechi Nwoha, former Speaker, Imo House of Assembly, has described the call to reverse supreme court’s judgment on Imo governorship as an affront on the law.

Nwoha made the assertion in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

He stated that the call was akin to contesting the supremacy of the constitution with mere wishful thinking and political selfishness.

It would be recalled that the nation’s apex court on Jan. 14, sacked Chief Emeka Ihedioha of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Imo governor and declared Chief Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner.

Nwoha held that the law of Nigeria was explicit on the issues of irregularities and frauds during elections.

He said that the Supreme Court’s verdict had provided hope for Imo people whose votes were robbed in the governorship election.

The former speaker further said that APC’s inability to produce any legislator in Imo was as a result of high level electoral fraud perpetrated in the state.

He further said that the exclusion of results of 388 polling units was a deliberate act to rig out Uzodinma.

“How is it possible for APC not to have won one constituency out of the entire 27 local government areas of Imo, even when the sitting governor was APC.

“How did 60,000 voters turn out in Aboh Mbaise to vote their son, while Uzodinma could not win his own polling unit,” he said.

Nwoha lauded the Supreme Court for restoring justice and rekindling the peoples’ hope in the judiciary.

He urged Imo people to support the current administration by making inputs that would trigger more effective governance.

Supreme Court’s seven-member panel had unanimously held that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wrongly excluded results from 388 polling units from the votes recorded for the APC candidate.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who read the judgment, held that the election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal misunderstood Uzodinma’s case when they ruled in favour of Ihedioha.

Kekere-Ekun said that the votes scored by Uzodinma and his party in the 388 polling units and which the court held was unlawfully excluded was put at 213, 695.

Ihedioha and the PDP were said to have scored 1,903 in the polling units said to be located in Uzodinma’s stronghold.

She ruled that the case of Uzodinma was about unlawful exclusion of part of the votes he garnered in the election and not whether or not there was a valid election in that part of the state.