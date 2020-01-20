Imo: Secondus begs Supreme Court to reverse judgment

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday, adopted a more reconciliatory tone as it appealed to the Supreme Court to reverse its decision on the Imo state governorship election during protest by members of the party in Abuja on Monday.

The protest was organised by the party to show the disapproval of nullification of the election of Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State by the Supreme Court.

The Court also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to issue a certificate of return to Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress, APC as the new governor of Imo last week.



Reacting to the judgment at a press briefing last week, an angry Uche Secondus, the Chairman of PDP had accused the Supreme Court of making itself available for execution of “ignoble agenda of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government against the Nigerian people.”

At the press conference held last Thursday, Secondus said, “The Supreme Court, as presently constituted under Justice Mohammed Tanko, has become heavily compromised; lost its credibility and is now annexed to execute ignoble agenda of the APC-led Federal Government against the Nigerian people.

“That the judgment of the Supreme Court voiding the lawful election of Hon. Emeka Ihedioha (who scored 276,404 votes) and awarding fictitious votes to declare Hope Uzodimma of the APC, who scored 96, 458 votes as governor of Imo state, is highly irrational, unfounded, a provocative product of executive manipulation and a recipe for a crisis, which should not be allowed to stand.”

But it was an obviously more sober Secondus on Monday appealed to the all the ‘justices’ to review the judgment and correct “the error.”

Secondus led Monday’s protest alongside the party’s Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi. Acording to him, the protest was intended to draw the attention of the world on the need to safeguard democracy in the country. “We are a nation governed by law, therefore, all we are seeking today is for our very highly respected jurists at the highest court of the land to revisit this issue. “We are not against you, we’re against the error. And by the special grace of God, I know you will revisit the error. And all we are saying is that for you to review this error because the figures are not adding up. “We are all human beings. God is the highest. We know that they worship God, all of us worship God. They should revisit and reverse the Imo state judgement because we believe that the figures are not adding up. That’s why we are here so that the world will hear us. “We are a democratic nation, and therefore, all democratic nations of the world are hearing us – United States, United Kingdom, even the United Nations, the African Union and the Economic Community of West Africa States, ECOWAS.” Also speaking, Obi said the APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole would not have become a governor if the then PDP government had behaved the way APC is doing now He said: “I am speaking here, not just as leader of PDP but one of the beneficiaries being in government for 16 years for doing what is right. “I was in a minority party. I won the election and PDP did not intervene. I went to court, PDP did not intervene. I benefited from it. Adams Oshiomhole wouldn’t have been governor, he wouldn’t have been benefited from the judiciary if PDP did what APC is doing today.