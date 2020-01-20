Just in: Supreme Court affirms Lalong’s election as Plateau Governor

Just in: Supreme Court affirms Lalong’s election as Plateau Governor

Monday, January 20, 2020 5:12 pm


Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State:

Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State while dismissing the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Jerry Useni.

Details later

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    33 mins ago

    Buhari meets Boris Johnson, narrates achievements
    46 mins ago

    Tension in Kogi community over killing of 4 herdsmen
    1 hour ago

    Supreme Court upholds Bala Mohammed’s election as Bauchi governor
    2 hours ago

    GTBank extends banking hours
    2 hours ago

    Trump to offer first detailed impeachment defence
    2 hours ago

    “Amotekun”, good idea but …. – Lagos APC chieftain
    3 hours ago

    Ex-Speaker to release 3-hour documentary on Oshiomhole’s `dark side’
    3 hours ago

    Imo: Call for reverse of S/Court judgment baseless, says ex-lawmaker