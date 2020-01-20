Kano PDP guber candidate reacts to reacts to S/Court judgment

Monday, January 20, 2020 1:11 pm


Abba K. Yusuf

Alhaji Abba Yusuf, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in Kano governorship election has described Monday’s judgement of the Supreme Court validating Abdullahi Ganduje, candidate of the All Progressives Candidate, APC as the winner on the guber tussle as further confirmation of the “connivance of the allied forces of election robbery who are oppressors of the Nigerian democracy.”

“Considering the overwhelming evidences presented by the eminent team of experienced lawyers, one cannot imagine how these agents of tyranny and undemocratic principles joined hands to rob the good people of Kano their mandate.

“However, we have seen the worst of what they can do, so they should await the judgment of the Almighty Allah, which they cannot avoid,” Yusuf said on a statement signed by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, his spokesman.

 

 

