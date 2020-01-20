‘Mama Boko Haram’ sent to jail over N111m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC, Maiduguri Zonal Office on Monday, January 20, 2020, arraigned Aisha Alkali Wakil better known as “Mama Boko Haram”.

She was arraigned alongside Tahir Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyade, before Justice Aisha Kumalia of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on an amended five-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence and cheating to the tune of N111, 650,000 (One Hundred and Eleven Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

Investigation by the EFCC revealed that the defendants sometime in 2018 conspired and falsely presented to one Mohammad Umar Mohammed, purported contracts for installation and servicing of 10 pieces of Chison 600A, 2009 version deluxe ultra sound system and the supply of white beans through their non-governmental organisation (Complete Care and Aid Foundation).

Count five of the charge reads: “That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura, and Prince Shoyade, whilst being chief executive officer, programme manager and country director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (a non-governmental organisation) and Saidu Muktar (now at large) sometime in October, 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud, induced one Mohammed Umar Mohammed of Nyeuro International Limited to deliver to you 3,000 (three thousand) bags of 50kg white beans worth N65,000,000.00 (Sixty Five Million Naira) under the guise of executing a purported contract of supply of the said beans which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320(a) and punishable under Section 322 of the Borno State Penal Code Laws Cap 102.”

They pleaded not guilty to all the charges, prompting prosecution counsel, Benjamin Manji to apply for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the defendants in the Nigerian Correctional Centre pending the determination of the case.

Justice Kumalia ordered that the defendants be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the case until February, 10, 11 & 12, 2020 for commencement of trial.