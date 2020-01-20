S/Court judgment: Wike congratulates Tambuwal

Monday, January 20, 2020 2:40 pm


Wike and Tambuwal

Governor Nyesom Wike has congratulated the Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over his resounding victory at the Supreme Court.

He described the victory as a confirmation of the overwhelming support given to him by the people of Sokoto.

“I enjoin Governor Tambuwal to work for the unity and growth of the State through an all inclusive governance,” he said.

Governor Wike also commended the Supreme Court for allowing the will of the people to prevail.

