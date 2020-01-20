Sanwo-Olu Appoints Five New Permanent Secretaries

Monday, January 20, 2020 1:26 pm


Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries.

A circular released on Monday by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, confirmed the appointments as part of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s giant strides to attain the set objectives espoused in the THEMES agenda.

Okunola listed former Director of Financial Intelligence and Research at the State Treasury Office, Mr. Olujimi Ige as the new Permanent Secretary at Debt Management Office (DMO), a former Director of Finance and Accounts of the State Auditor General, Mrs. Ajenifuja Kafayat Adetokunbo is Permanent Secretary, Parastatal Monitoring Office while Mr. Adeniji Hakeem Oduyinka, who until now was Director of Commerce at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives moves up as Permanent Secretary, Office of the Civic Engagement. Also former Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Thorpe Isaac Olusina becomes the Permanent Secretary of the same Ministry.

The circular names Dr. Aina Olugbemiga Ayoola formerly the Medical Director at Massey Street Children’s Hospital as the Permanent Secretary of the Primary Health Board.

The statement noted that all the appointments, which have different deployment dates take immediate effect. While new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy resumes on the 8th of February, his Primary Health Board counterpart will take over the mantle on the 23rd of February.

Okunola wished the new Permanent Secretaries a most rewarding and impactful tenure.

