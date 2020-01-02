2020: UI Gets New VC

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Aspirants for the office of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, UI, have started emerging as the institution will soon commence the process of the selection of a new Vice Chancellor to run the affairs of the institution till December 1, 2025.

The tenure of the current Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka will officially expire on November 30, 2020.

The Magazine learnt that the contest for the 13th Vice Chancellorship of the nation’s Premier University maybe a straight battle between the incumbent Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Professor Kayode Oyebode Adebowale of the Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science and others.

Investigations revealed that the political space maybe open before the end of February when interested professors are expected to officially declare their intentions.

Going by precedence, about 15 aspirants including few that will be sourced outside the University to fulfill all righteousness usually vie for the position.

Among the names already being speculated on the campus are the former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Admin, Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, Department of Sociology, Faculty of the Social Sciences, former Dean, Faculty of Arts, Professor Remi Raji-Oyelade of the Department of English, Professor Ayodeji Oluleye, Department of Industrial and Production Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Professor Oluyemisi Adefunke Bamgbose, SAN, former Dean, Faculty of Law.

It was further gathered that a foremost Political Scientist, Professor Adigun Agbaje and Professor Francis Egbokhare, a Linguist, who had one time or the other contested for the exalted position may have hanged their boots.

In the election of new helmsman in the institution, apart from religion, the power of incumbency and other factors will play a crucial role in the politics of selection to the highest office of the institution.

However, most of the staff of the institution are not so particular about who emerges so long as the interest of the institution is protected.

A reputable and prolific campus politician and activists said to the magazine, “What is important is for UI to remain the first and the best. We want what is best for this university. We should continue to produce students who are worthy in character and in learning”.

Another member of the community, a non-academic staff said, “The new VC that will emerge should ensure that the welfare of the staff and students is well taken care of”.

A postgraduate student urge whosoever emerges as new VC to also pay more attention to the welfare of the students, particularly, the postgraduate students who cannot agitate like their undergraduate counterpart.

She said, “Postgraduate student are going through a lot and they cannot talk. I think studentship is not slavery. Many ugly things are happening to the postgraduate students, but they cannot talk. I think the incoming VC should ensure that ethics of academic is paid attention to. Using position to hold postgraduate students into ransom is unethical and ungodly. If we want UI to grow, then we must be able to operate in line with international best practices. The system should make it absolutely impossible for students to be victimised. Many PhD students who have abandoned their programmes and go to private universities or universities outside the country did not do so because they did not have the capacity to finish, but the system drove them away. Many students go to private universities because they know that their dignities will not be tampered with. Any student that stays a year longer on PhD programme should be thoroughly and objectively investigated to know what the problem is. University of Ibadan is the first and best and it should be the first and best indeed. I pray that the new VC that will effect a drastic change to the advantage of the institution and the students will emerge”.

Whatever happens, by December 1, a new VC will emerge.