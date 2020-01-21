2020: Magu promises ‘massive fight’ against corruption

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, disclosed his preparedness to take the tempo of the fight against corruption to all time high in the country in 2020.

The EFCC boss disclosed this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital when he visited the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Commission. Magu stated that there will be no hiding place for any high profile individual involved in corrupt cases, adding that no individual or body would be shielded from prosecution.

According to him “Anybody with corruption allegations or charges would be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded. No stone would be left unturned in the fight against corruption. It is going to be a massive fight against corruption this year,” and urged all hands to be on deck and for the media to be forthcoming with advice at all times, “for better service to the people.”

Magu further disclosed that he was going round the zonal offices to make sure that everything was under control for effective performance of the Commission.

Magu noted that the campaign against corruption has just started, noting that part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda for his London visit was to seek support of international bodies in the extradition of looters hiding in foreign countries, disclosing that more looters would be repatriated to the country for prosecution.

He disclosed the plan of the Commission to organise a massive protest against corruption across the country on February 14, 2020 in collaboration with National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), members.