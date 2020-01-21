Amotekun: Soyinka Blasts Balarabe Musa

Amotekun: Soyinka Blasts Balarabe Musa

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 12:04 pm


Wole Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel Laureate, has taken a dig at Alhaji Balarabe Musa for his position on Amotekun, the security outfit launched on 9 January by South West Governors to fight crime. Balarabe waved Amotekun off as a stratagem by the Yoruba to launch Oduduwa Republic.

Here is Soyinka’s statement:

“Balarabe is sadly, but I hope not tragically wrong. I invoke the tragic dimension here because the making of tragedy, especially for nations, often begins when fears are mistaken, or promoted as facts, and governments either by themselves, or together with interest groups, are enticed by fears into embarking on precipitate, irrational, and irreversible acts. Such acts turn out tin the end to be based on nothing but fears, sometimes generated by guilt over past injustices, such as inequitable dealing. 

That is the basis of tragedy, towards which nations are propelled by a partial, or wrongful reading of socio-political realities and – history. I would like to see this nation avoid such a blunder. So, I am certain, would Balarabe Musa. Raising the spectre of secession is a facile approach to the dangerous, self-evident lapses in governance which Balarabe himself acknowledges in his response to the Amotekun principle made flesh. 

The midwives of Amotekun have repeatedly acknowledged that theirs is only a contribution towards a crisis of escalating proportions. Other states should be encouraged to emulate, not misread such initiatives, then demonize them by false attributions. That is the certain recipe for tragedy

Wole SOYINKA”

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    A day with Prince Charles in Scotland
    14 mins ago

    Amotekun: Soyinka warns Balarabe Musa, others
    6 hours ago

    Amotekun, a component of restructuring, says Gov. Dickson
    11 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu calls for equal trade partnership between Nigeria, UK
    13 hours ago

    ‘Mama Boko Haram’ sent to jail over N111m fraud
    13 hours ago

    Obaseki: Edo PDP disowns Sen. Danjuma
    13 hours ago

    LGs/LCDAs: Oyo ALGON supports FG’s directive to Makinde
    14 hours ago

    Lagos-Ibadan rail: Amaechi summons meeting over slow construction