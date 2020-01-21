Amotekun: Soyinka warns Balarabe Musa, others

Amotekun: Soyinka warns Balarabe Musa, others

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 12:22 pm


Wole Soyinka

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has warned that mischaracterisation of the Western Nigerian security initiative, codenamed Amotekun as an ethnic militia fomed for the purpose of seceeding from the country is capable of provoking actions that with possible tragic consequences.

The Nobel laureate said this in a statement he issued in reaction to interview granted a national newspaper by second republic governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa over the weekend.

Balarabe had in an interview said the Amotekun security initiative was an ethnic militia formed to actualize the agenda of the people of the  Southwest to break away from the Nigerian federation for the formation Oduduwa Republic.

But Soyinka warned that there could be tragic consequences for the country if governments or some special interest groups begin to take action on the basis of postulation by Balarabe on the security initiative.

The Nobel laureate noted that since the promoters of Amotekun have repeatedly said the initiative is complementary to the existing security arrangements, such fears should not be entertained.

“Raising the spectre of secession is a facile approach to the dangerous, self-evident lapses in governance which Balarabe himself acknowledges in his response to the Amotekun principle made flesh,” Prof Soyinka said in the statement he released on Tuesday morning.

Read the full statement by Prof. Soyinka below.

Balarabe is sadly, but I hope not tragically wrong. I invoke the tragic dimension here because the making of tragedy, especially for nations, often begins when fears are mistaken, or promoted as facts, and governments either by themselves, or together with interest groups, are enticed by fears into embarking on precipitate, irrational, and irreversible acts.

Such acts turn out in the end to be based on nothing but fears, sometimes generated by guilt over past injustices, such as inequitable dealing. That is the basis of tragedy, towards which nations are propelled by a partial, or wrongful reading of socio-political realities and – history.

I would like to see this nation avoid such a blunder. So, I am certain, would Balarabe Musa. Raising the spectre of secession is a facile approach to the dangerous, self-evident lapses in governance which Balarabe himself acknowledges in his response to the Amotekun principle made flesh.

The midwives of Amotekun have repeatedly acknowledged that theirs is only a contribution towards a crisis of escalating proportions. Other states should be encouraged to emulate, not misread such initiatives, then demonize them by false attributions. That is the certain recipe for tragedy.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 seconds ago

    A day with Prince Charles in Scotland
    29 mins ago

    Amotekun: Soyinka Blasts Balarabe Musa
    6 hours ago

    Amotekun, a component of restructuring, says Gov. Dickson
    11 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu calls for equal trade partnership between Nigeria, UK
    13 hours ago

    ‘Mama Boko Haram’ sent to jail over N111m fraud
    13 hours ago

    Obaseki: Edo PDP disowns Sen. Danjuma
    13 hours ago

    LGs/LCDAs: Oyo ALGON supports FG’s directive to Makinde
    14 hours ago

    Lagos-Ibadan rail: Amaechi summons meeting over slow construction