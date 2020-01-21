Buhari announces new appointments

Buhari announces new appointments

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 6:20 pm


Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced two new appointments.

In a statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu on Tuesday, the President announced  the re-appointment of Dr Samuel Ankeli, as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Disability Matters.

In the same statement, the President also announced re-appointment of  Shehu Garba as his Special Assistant (SA), Disability Matters.

The appointments take effect from October 15, 2019.

