Buhari announces new appointments

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced two new appointments.

In a statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu on Tuesday, the President announced the re-appointment of Dr Samuel Ankeli, as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Disability Matters.

In the same statement, the President also announced re-appointment of Shehu Garba as his Special Assistant (SA), Disability Matters.

The appointments take effect from October 15, 2019.