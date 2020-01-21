Buhari speaks on murdered CAN Chairman

Buhari speaks on murdered CAN Chairman

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 8:27 pm


Rev. Lawan Andimi. Photo credit: thenewsguru

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented that Boko Haram went on to kill Lawan Andimi, the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State after giving impression that they are ready to release him to a third party.

Andimi, who was kidnapped by the insurgents during attack on his community last December was reported to have been beheaded on Monday.

His abductors reportedly rejected a N50 million ransom to set him as they demanded for two million euros instead.

In a statement issued on his behalf by his special Assistant on media on Tuesday evening, President strongly condemned  the  killing of Andimi, by the terrorist, describing the action as cruel, inhuman and deliberately provocative.

President Buhari also expressed sorrow that the terrorists went on to kill  the religious leader while giving signals at the same of a willingness to set him free by releasing him to third parties.

“President Buhari consoled the Christian community all over Nigeria, the government and people of Adamawa state and the Bishop’s family over the sad loss of the man of God and assures that terrorists will continue to pay a heavy price for their actions and would comprehensively be defeated by our determined armed forces.

“President urged nations of the world to end all support provided to Boko Haram and Islam in West Africa, ISWA terrorist groups whose only goal is to sow death, violence and destruction in the sub-region, ” the statement reads.

 

