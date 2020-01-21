CAN Chairman murdered by Boko Haram!

CAN Chairman murdered by Boko Haram!

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 12:57 pm


Rev. Lawan Andimi

Reverend Lawan Andimi, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State was murdered by Boko Haram insurgents yesterday, Monday, 20 January. Ahmed Salkida, the jurnalist noted for reporting on conflicts reveled this today via his Twitter page.

According to Salkida: “To break some news items can traumatize. I’m battling with one of such. Reverend Andimi, abducted by #BokoHaram was executed yesterday.

He added: “Rev. Andimi was a church leader, a father to his children and the community he served. My condolences go to his family.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    32 mins ago

    Man arrested for beating wife to death in Ogun
    50 mins ago

    Saraki moves to vacate ‘forfeiture order’ on his houses 
    59 mins ago

    The Legality Of Amotekun
    2 hours ago

    Sharia police confiscates bottles of beer, drugs in Jigawa
    2 hours ago

    Photo: Police abort pro-Amotekun rally
    2 hours ago

    Kwasu varsity’s staff bid to reverse dismissal fails
    2 hours ago

    NOVA Merchant Bank now Nigerian customs revenue collector
    2 hours ago

    Trump: Republicans hold the cards at impeachment trial, but…