CAN Chairman murdered by Boko Haram!

Reverend Lawan Andimi, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State was murdered by Boko Haram insurgents yesterday, Monday, 20 January. Ahmed Salkida, the jurnalist noted for reporting on conflicts reveled this today via his Twitter page.

According to Salkida: “To break some news items can traumatize. I’m battling with one of such. Reverend Andimi, abducted by #BokoHaram was executed yesterday.

He added: “Rev. Andimi was a church leader, a father to his children and the community he served. My condolences go to his family.”