Man arrested for beating wife to death in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A 40 years old man, Olanrewaju Bamidele, was on Sunday arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for beating his wife, Adenike , to death.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ofada police post by the victim’s 15 years old son, Ayomide, that his mother had a misunderstanding with his father which resulted into a fight between them.

Ayomide stated further that his father used a big stick to beat the victim to comma, after which he used a screw driver to stab her on the head resulting to the death of his mother.

On the strength of the report, the Officer in-charge Ofada Police post, DSP Akinfolahan Oluseye, led his men to the scene at Bisodun village via Ofada where the suspect who has been held down by the people of the community was handed over to the police and was immediately take Owode-Egba divisional headquarters where he is currently interrogated.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is found of beating his wife from time to time.

It was gathered that after beating his wife to death on Sunday, he was about to bury her secretly when the deceased children who saw him digging a grave by the side of his house alerted their neighbors who rushed to the scene and held him down before the arrival of the police.

The corpse of the victim has been deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo teaching hospital mortuary Sagamu for autopsy, while the screw driver and the stick which the suspect used to kill the victim have also been recovered.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.