Manchester United face English FA charge for conduct against Liverpool

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 4:11 pm


Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United’s David de Gea after a match REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester United were charged by the Football Association (FA) in England on Tuesday for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion” in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The charge refers to Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and a group of his team mates.

They had confronted referee Craig Pawson after he originally awarded a goal by Roberto Firmino in the 25th minute.

De Gea was booked for his protests after claiming he was fouled by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk in the build-up.

The goal was overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Manchester United have until Thursday to respond to the charge.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could meanwhile be without Swedish defender Victor Lindelof for Wednesday’s home tie with Burnley after he was sent home ill from training earlier Tuesday. (dpa/NAN)

