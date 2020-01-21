NOVA Merchant Bank now Nigerian customs revenue collector

Mr. Anya Duroha, the MD/CEO, said: “We are excited about this appointment because it would enhance efficiency and improve turnaround time for duty payments and other services offered by the Nigerian Customs Service for our clients”.

Also, Mr Phillips Oduoza, the chairman revealed: “This development is in line with the commitment of the Bank to be a one-stop solution shop for all trade and financial needs of its clients. The Bank is positioned to provide end to end quality banking services to our clients. I commend the management for obtaining and delivering on this mandate within a short period of time.”

NOVA Merchant Bank offers an integrated suite of financial solutions covering Wholesale Banking, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Wealth Management, Trade Services, Transaction Banking, Cash Management and Digital Banking.