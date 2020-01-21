Supreme Court affirms Ortom, Fintiri’s elections

Supreme Court affirms Ortom, Fintiri’s elections

Tuesday, January 21, 2020 4:01 pm


• Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State

The Supreme Court on Tuesday in Abuja affirmed the election of Samuel Orton as the duly elected governor of Benue.
The court in affirming his election dismissed the appeal filed by the appellants, Emmanuel Jime and the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The court in unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Silvester Ngwuta, held that the appellants failed to prove allegations made against the victory of Orton at the governorship election in Benue.
Ngwuta said that the petitioner’s appeal was dismissed for lacking in merit.
Jime had approached the Supreme Court to upturn the concurrent decisions of the tribunal and Court of Appeal.
The concurrent decision of the lower courts upheld the election of Ortom as duly elected Governor of Benue.
Jime’s appeal is anchored on alleged malpractices, over voting and non compliance with the electoral laws during the conduct of the Benue  governorship poll.

Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State

Similarly, the Supreme Court affirmed the victory of Ahmadu Fintiri as the duly elected governor of Adamawa.
The court in a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Dattijo dismissed former governor Jibrilla Bindo’s appeal seeking the sack of Fintiri as Governor of Adamawa.
Sen. Bindo, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 9 governorship election, challenged the emergence of Fintiri as winner of the poll.
Bindo asked the Supreme Court to set aside the concurrent decisions of the tribunal and the Court of Appeal which had dismissed his petition against the election of Fintiri for lacking in merit.
He predicated his appeal on alleged over-voting in 385 polling units, claiming that if the alleged illegal votes were deducted he would have majority of the lawful votes cast at the election to defeat the incumbent.
The court, however, said that the appellants could not establish his case of over voting.
“The number of votes cast must be more than accredited voters to show that there was over voting.
“The onus is on the petitioner to show that over voting was in favour of the respondent,” Dattijo said.
The seven member panel of justices of the Supreme Court concurred with both judgments.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Wike did not insult PDP- Rivers State govt 
    26 mins ago

    40th anniversary: LASACO targets hospitality, real estate
    27 mins ago

    Chima: Ohanaeze Ndigbo gives Police ultimatum on killers
    57 mins ago

    Group identifies Police ‘torture chamber’ in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    Man arrested for beating wife to death in Ogun
    2 hours ago

    Saraki moves to vacate ‘forfeiture order’ on his houses 
    2 hours ago

    The Legality Of Amotekun
    3 hours ago

    Sharia police confiscates bottles of beer, drugs in Jigawa