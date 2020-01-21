Teenager, 8 others docked over alleged cultism in Lagos

The police in Lagos have arraigned a teenager and eight others who allegedly carried out cult activities and caused residents of Ogbomo community in Ajah, to flee their homes.

The police arraigned Joseph Tobi, 18: Malik Kadejo, 22; Samuel Owolabi, 25; Oguntuyo Semiu, 31; Gbenga Afeez, 20; Taiwo Sulaimon, 25; Odetunde Ismail, 25; Oluwaseun Oyebamire, 20, and Idris Oyekola, 27.

The defendant appeared on a three-count charge of conspiracy, membership of an unlawful society and breach of the peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Oriabure, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at 11:30p.m. on Dec. 28, 2018, at Ogbomo Town, Ajah, Lagos.

According to him, a member of Baale-in-council of Ogbomo reported to the police that a group suspected to be members of Aiye cult were disturbing the community and committing different crimes.

He said that many residents fled their homes because of the suspects and their activities.

“My lord, the informant told the police where and when they (suspected cultists) would have their next meeting.

“A raid was executed and the defendants were arrested in the middle of their cult meeting, chanting war songs around a bonfire,” Oriabure said.

The alleged offences contravene sections 42, 168 (d) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 42 prescribes three years’ imprisonment for membership of an unlawful society while Section 411 provides for two years jail term for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs S.O. Obasa, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Obasa ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 11 for mention.