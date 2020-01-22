ABU gets new Vice-Chancellor

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 6:36 pm


Ahmadu Bello University

Prof. Kabiru Bala has emerged as the new Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

This was announced on by Malam Adamu Fika, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the university.

Fika said Bala defeated 10 other contestants during an election for the post conducted on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said the new vice chancellor will serve a single tenure of five years, with effect from May 1, 2020.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that at the beginning of the contest, 18 people vied for the position but after an initial screening, 11 people scaled through.

Bala, a professor of building engineering, was a former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, of the university.

