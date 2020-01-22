Assassination: Edo monarch alleged plot to frustrate investigations

The family of Godwin Aigbe, an Edo Monarch, has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, for quick intervention in alleged plot to frustrate investigation concerning a vicious attack on Aigbe.

Aigbe, an ex Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) is the Enogie (Duke) of Ukhiri, in Ikpopa-Okha Local Government Area of Edo.

In an open letter to the IGP made available to journalists in Benin on Wednesday, wife of the Duke, Mrs Stella Aigbe, called for proper investigation to be carried out on the assassination attempt on her husband.

The letter called for proper investigation into the case of arson, armed robbery, and malicious damages in respect of the incident.

It would be recalled that the traditional ruler was left in critical condition when he was attacked at his palace in December 2019.

However, the family has cried out over the alleged release of the suspects connected with the attack.

The letter noted that the Police command in Edo was investigating the matter and arrests had already been made while Aigbe’s handset was recovered from some of the suspects.

It said the alleged that the suspects had confessed to the police on how they were involved in the attack on Aigbe.

“Other culprits now at large, for the fear of being arrested, ran to Abuja and brought the I-G Monitoring unit led by one ASP Sokoto Aminu and took over the case file from Edo State Police Command,’’ the letter claimed.

According to the letter, the team released the suspects that were detained based on court order.

It said that a letter was also written from the chamber of Mr P. T. Osazee to the I-G on the same matter.

It said that in the letter, the Duke’s family said they were shocked by the attitude of the policemen from the I-G’s Monitoring Unit.

The family stated that there was no justification whatsoever in their action ordering the Edo State Police Command headquarters, Benin, who were on top of the matter, to hands off the investigation.

“Yet, investigation relating to the case has not been concluded.

“They are ordering the immediate transfer of the entire case file to their office in Abuja with those suspects the court has already remanded in police custody,” it stated.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police in Edo, Mr Lawal Jimeta, said no suspect had been released by the police.

The Commissioner, however, said that he was aware that there was a team from Abuja who were in the state over the incident.

It would be recalled that barely three weeks after Aigbe raised fear of possible attack from a neighbouring village over land disputes, he was attacked by gunmen.