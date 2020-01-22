Couple used pestle to kill 13-year-old girl – Police

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Meta, Lagos on Wednesday ordered that a couple who used a pestle to kill a 13-year-old girl who was kept in their care should be remanded in prison custody.

The police charged Obinna,33, and Chinenye Ezenwaka, 29, with two counts of conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Earlier, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 16, about 8.20p.m., in Ojo- Lagos.

According to the police officer, the couple hit the victim in the head in a fit of rage.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo did not take the plea of the couple, but remanded them in Ikoyi and Kirikiri Custodial Centre pending legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She adjourned the case untill Feb. 26.