EFCC’s Magu: We’ll be more daring, ruthless!

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has sent a threat to fraudsters in Nigeria, stressing that it would be ruthless on corrupt Nigerians.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu stated this today during an official visit to the EFCC Ibadan Zonal Office located at Iyaganku area of the ancient city.

Magu said, “The year 2020 promises to be better and greater as we are poised to work harder and intensify efforts in stamping out corruption in our dear country. We will be harder on looters. We will pursue them more vigorously and ensure that they return their loots. We promise Nigerians that we will maintain our standard of ensuring that there is no sacred cow in the fight against corruption”.

Speaking further, he said, “It is in line with this spirit that the commission is starting the year’s milestone events with a specially-packaged 10million-Man March Against corruption. Slated for February 14, 2020, the march is organized in collaboration with the federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC. The Nigerian youths will be the core drivers of this march, and it holds simultaneously across all states of the federation”.

The EFCC lauded the Nigerian press and other stakeholders for the supports given to the commission, pointing out that without the supports of the press, “It would have been very difficult to reach the public with updates on our activities”.