Ex-Portland Paints MD, Oguntade, facilitates maiden edition of Periscope

Eminent chartered accountant and former Managing Director of Portland Paints, Olufemi Michael Oguntade, will facilitate the maiden edition of ‘Periscope’, a quarterly seminar/exhibition organised by Christ Apostolic Church Victory Land, GRA, Ikeja for entrepreneurs, professionals, artisans, job seekers, students and young school leavers.

Oguntade, now Managing Partner of O.M. Associates, a firm that consults for the Federal Inland Revenue Services and other high-value corporate organisations, will take a masterclass on business and entrepreneurship at the seminar for congregants and the public on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Apart from the masterclass, ‘Periscope’ commencing by 10 am, and holding at the church premises, 20, Joel Ogunnaike, GRA, Ikeja would also feature an exhibition of goods and services.

Commenting on the novel initiative and Oguntade’s choice as the facilitator, Zonal Superintendent, Victory Calvary Zonal headquarters, Pastor Israel Ajanaku, explained that the church’s role is to meet the spiritual and physical needs of the congregation and the public.

“Christ Apostolic Church, GRA, Ikeja, is a church set up to teaching biblical principles so that her members might be grounded in faith. But due to the increasing numbers of members that are job seekers and for some stuck in their professional careers, there’s a need for the church to equip members with entrepreneurship skills. We decided to do that with Mr Oguntade, a thorough professional who is also a good child of God, as the facilitator. He will share his success insights with our members so that they can start excelling too,” he said.

Pastor Ajanaku added that the church was committed to equipping members with entrepreneurship and planning skills as well as biblical principles that will ethically enrich their businesses.

“The program would empower, improve business management skills and educate members and the community about economic empowerment that is Christ-centred and spiritually fulfilling,” he disclosed.

Other objectives of ‘Periscope’, according to Ajanaku, include creating awareness for businesses owned by the congregation and the immediate community. There’s also educating participants in discipleship and stewardship through economic empowerment governed by vision.

Besides, ‘Periscope’ would enhance cooperation among members with similar business interests and motivate them to act as “Christian corporate citizens fulfilling the goals to lead, evangelise, assimilate and proclaim the message of Jesus Christ.”