PDP commends S/Court verdicts on Sokoto, Bauchi, Benue, Adamawa

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 12:09 am


Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday in Abuja, commended the Supreme Court for upholding the victories of Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.
In a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party also commended the court’s judgment reaffirming elections of Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue and Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa.
Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was certain that its governors won the elections in their respective states.
He said that any disposition to the contrary would have diminished the hard earned image of the highest court of the land as Nigerians knew that the PDP won in those states.
“The PDP, however, said that the judgment on the four states would not distract it from struggling for a judicial  review and reversal of the miscarriage of justice by the Court in its judgment on the Imo governorship election.
“The party notes that, by upholding the Sokoto, Bauchi, Benue and Adamawa elections, the Supreme Court has shown that it can be trusted to assert its independence,” he said.
“Only a judicial review will guarantee justice in Imo. We shall struggle to achieve this,” the party spokesman said.
