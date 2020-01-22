Police kill notorious kidnapper in Katsina, rescue 7-months-old baby

The Police in Katsina State have announced the killing of a notorious kidnapper, Yunusa Boka, who was terrorizing people of Danmusa and Kankara local government areas of the state.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah on Wednesday in Katsina, said that kidnapper was killed in Gwarjo forest, Matazu local government area of the state on Tuesday.

“Based on intelligence report, a joint operation of police, military and repentant bandits was formed which raided a kidnappers dane at Gwarjo forest, Matazu local government area.

“After a fierce gun duel with the bandits, the operation succeeded in killing a notorious kidnapper, one Yunusa Boka who has been terrorizing people in the area.

“The team also rescued Firdausi Yusuf, 30, of Burunkuza village and her seven-months-old baby, Amin Yusuf,” he said.

Isah added that the mother and child were taken to Danmusa hospital for medical observation and have been reunited with their family.

He urged people of the state to continue to give security agents credible information about criminals and their activities.