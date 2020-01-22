Your dustbin can put you in trouble, Police warn

Your dustbin may just be the gateway for criminals to inflict irreparable damage on you or your family, especially if you are not mindful of the items you dump there, the Police have warned.

According to Lagos State Police Command, suspected criminals now gathered information about individuals or corporate organisations from their dustbins, hence you should be careful on how you dispose your vital documents.

DCP Tunji Disu, the state’s Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), made this assertion in the squad’s twitter handle monitored on Wednesday by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Disu said that suspected criminals such as fraudsters, armed robbers and kidnappers were fond of gathering information about their prospective victims from their residential or official dustbins.

“Your dustbin is a goldmine for fraudsters. Average dustbins contain bank statements, utility bills, and old signed cheques, documents containing full names, addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth of your family members.

“Your dustbin has bank accounts, sort codes etc. Bin raiders search your dustbins; steal your vital information for fraud. Guard your information jealously,” Disu advised.