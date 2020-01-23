Coronavirus: What you need to know about the mystery disease

Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:08 pm


Coronavirus patient in Wusan: Credit Skynews

Cases of novel coronavirus, an outbreak of the new respiratory virus first identified in China, has  continue to rise.

Novel coronavirus was first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan. By Wednesday, there were more than 440 confirmed cases, and 17 reported deaths, almost doubling the death toll in the space of one day.

All of the deaths have occurred in Wuhan, which has a population of some 11 million, similar to that of the UK capital, London.

The entire city, has in effect, been quarantined, according to news reports.

On Wednesday, the Chinese city of Macau reportedly confirmed its first case of Novel coronavirus, and there have been cases in Thailand, Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the US.

Several places have reportedly stepped up airport screening procedures for passengers arriving from Wuhan, including Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the USA, Russian and Japan.

In Nigeria, the Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had advised Nigerians to protect themselves against the new Chinese coronavirus disease.

The NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, in a public health advisory stated that the sypmptoms of the new coronavirus 2019nCoV appeared to cause mild to severe respiratory symptoms like cough and breathing difficulties.

Ihekweazu explained in the advisory that there was no specific treatment for disease caused by the novel coronavirus yet, but many of the symptoms could be treated.

He, however, advised Nigerians to adhere to the following measures to protect themselves:

  • Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water
  • Cover your mouth and nose properly with handkerchief or tissue paper when sneezing and/or coughing. You may also cough into your elbow if a handkerchief is not available.
  • Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.
  • Avoid self-medication, report to the nearest health facility when you experience any of the above-mentioned symptoms.
  • Healthcare workers should always observe standard infection prevention and control measures when attending to patients and take a travel history.
