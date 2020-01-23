Court frees ex-Oyo lawmaker, 3 others accused of killing ‘Sugar’

A High Court sitting in Ibadan, on Thursday discharged and acquitted former Oyo State House of Assembly Chief whip, Olafisoye Akinmoyede and three others, charged with the murder of Rep.Temitope Olatoye (a.k.a. Sugar).

Delivering judgement, Justice Maruf Adegbola, also discharged Alhaji Rafiu Adebayo, Alhaji Rasheed Oladele and Kazeem Ayinde.

Justice Adegbola held that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubts.

He held that the prosecution did not show any evidence to in court that the defendants were at the scene of the crime.

”The evidence before the court exonerated the defendants. The prosecution has not established any nexus to connect any of the defendants to the murder of Olatoye and I therefore hold that the prosecution has not proved any of the ingredients relating to the charges against the defendants.