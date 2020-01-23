Ganduje: I have never seen anyone as selfish as Kwankwaso

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said the greed of his predecessor, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso has no equal.

Ganduje spoke while welcoming some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kano on Thursday said that apart from being selfish, Kwankwaso is also an unrepentant person.

Indeed, the Governor said that he and other supporters of his predecessor, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso left him because of what he called his ‘selfishness.’

“It is natural to be a bit selfish, but I have never seen anyone as selfish as Kwankwaso. It was such that he imposed his whims and caprices on all and exploited (all) for his personal benefit, as against the collective interest of all.

“All of us seated here were with him in the past and we made him what he is politically but had to withdraw from his persistent self-conceit.

“We had initiated reconciliations in the past but Kwankwaso is not the repentant type, it is either his bid that is done or he destroys everything.”

Chairman of the PDP in Kano, Rabi’u Sulaiman-Bichi, was part of the defectors alongside many Kwankwasiyya supporters, local government coordinators and former commissioners who served under Kwankwaso.

Governor Ganduje called on them to join hands with him in developing the state.

He assured them that they would be carried along in the development of the state.

“Those who took us to Election Petition Tribunal, to the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, had only exercised their constitutional rights, as simple as that, hence our decision to invite the opposition to come and join hands with us for the development of the state.”