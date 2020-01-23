I combine lecturing with gospel music- Tunde Olanipekun

Tunde Olanipekun who teaches at Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti, is a gospel musician. In this interview, he explains what motivated him, theme of his new album, The Great Light (Imole Nla)” released by his own Demlad Studio

What motivated you into music?

I see music as a tool to rebuild, rejuvenate, and reconstruct our fading and decayed moral values in the society. With these thoughts in my mind, I feel I can talk to the society at large with my own brand of music. Secondly I have, since childhood, been a member of my church choir.

At that age too, we listened to various artistes like Bob Marley, King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, Peter Tosh and others. These people motivated me to love music a lot, Bob Merley in particular.

You studied English and Literary Studies, became a lecturer at Federal Police, how easy was it to combine these with music?

The exposure I had in the university (Ondo State University, Ado Ekiti then) as a student of English and Literary Studies further encouraged and helped me to see music as a veritable tool to bring change to the society. Literature is the mirror of life, be it poetry, drama, and prose.

How easy was it to combine your lecturing at Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti with music?

My official job as a lecturer of English at the Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti did not disturb me to pursue a career in music since most musical works are done a times in the dead of the night when everyone is asleep. That time, everywhere is cool and quiet. In fact at times, I do turn most of the poems we study in class to songs to help the students understand and enjoy the Literature class. Some of such poems are: Denis Brutus’ A troubadour I traverse”; John Donne’s Death be Not Proud; David Diop’s Africa and My Last Duchess by Robert Browning.

You lost your father at an early age. How did you cope?

My child hood experience was not too sweet, haven lost my father to the Nigeria civil war. The poor man died serving his father land as a Second Lieutenant in the Nigeria Army. It was not easy growing up, without a father. My mum struggled hard in concert with uncle (my father’s younger brother) to see me through school. The man was a peasant farmer who had little income from the little sales from his farm. Sincerely, growing up was not easy at all.

Talk about your new album. What were the challenges you faced producing it?

This is my seventh Album so far. The, current Album, is entitled “The Great Light (Imole Nla)” released by Demlad studio, my own personal studio. The work needs marketers all over the country. I also need collaboration with any record company that might want to work with me as an artiste.

There are ten tracks namely Gbamosubu, which is the Yoruba translation of When I am down, Ayele, Gbatimbansako, Oluwadamilare, Ife, Song of Joy, Holy is the Lord, Zion Train, Across the Bridge

The other challenges I faced include , paucity of funds, combining the production with academic work was not easy and lack of encouragement because of the state of Nigeria’s economy

Tell us the theme…

The Album centres on Jesus Christ as the light of the world, the need to be mindful of His second coming, the vanity of life, and the need for man to be obedient to God’s injunctions, and the inevitability of death, wherefore man needs not to be proud.