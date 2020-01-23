IPPIS: FG stops salaries of staff of tertiary institutions

Gbenro Adesina

The federal government has ordered that thesalary of all staff of its tertiary institutions who have refused enrollment into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS, platform should be stopped immediately.

The affected federal government staff who will not be paid salaries from January are members of Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP and Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union, COEASU.

The office of the Accountant General of the Federation, in a letter signed by the Director of IPPIS, Olufehinti, O. J, dated January 21, 2020, directed to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, not to release funds for the payment of January salaries to the tertiary institutions.

The letter captioned, “Request for stoppage of release of funds for January Salaries to federal universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education”, was silent on whether the directive will affect the non-teaching staff, who have enrolled under the scheme.

The letter reads, “I am directed to inform you that the preparation of January 2020 salary payroll and warrant of the federal tertiary institutions are on-gong and will be ready for submission on or before 29th of January, 2020. This is to give effect to the directive of the federal government that all ministries, Departments and Agencies drawing personnel cost from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, CRF, should be enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, IPPIS.

“In order to actualise this directive, you are please requested not to release the funds for payment of salaries to the tertiary institutions as their salaries will henceforth be paid on the IPPIS platform with effect from January 2020”.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities had insisted that its members will not enroll into the IPPIS platform.

Members of the Union had consequently refused to show up for enrollment when officers from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation when to their institutions to enroll workers into the centralised payment platform.

