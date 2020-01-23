Killing of CAN Chairman: Archbishop Chukwuma blows hot

The Anglican Archbishop of the Province of Enugu, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has warned that any other execution of any church leader again in Nigeria may force Christians to react, leading to disastrous for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reverend Chukwuma spoke in reaction to the killing of Rev. Lawan Andimi, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State by Boko Haram insurgents.

“It is sad and disappointing. We demand that security agencies should produce the killers of the CAN leader to avert a vote of no confidence on them,’’ he said

Speaking to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday, Chukwuma said that the church and its leaders totally condemned what he described as “this horrendous act of killing”.

He therefore called on the Federal Government to reassure christian faithful in the north and church leaders of the security of their lives and property in the area.

The cleric further called for the sack of the serving Service Chiefs, who had “overstayed in office and become irrelevant.”

“I call on church leaders in Nigeria to scale up their prayers for the battle should be a spiritual.

“We call on all Christian faithful to intensify their prayers on this battle that God will deliver Nigeria from this present challenge and agony of sustained terrorism.

“There should be no execution of any church leader again in Nigeria, otherwise Christians will react and that will be disastrous for this present administration.

The cleric, who was allegedly abducted and later killed by the insurgents on Monday, was a pastor with the Church of the Brethren at the District Church Council of Michika.