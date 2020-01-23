Killing of CAN Chairman: Forum states position of Islam

The Abuja Muslim Forum (AMF), has said the killing on Monday, Jan. 20 of Rev Lawan Andimi by the Boko Harām terrorists was never and can never be in the interest of Islam and Muslims”.

The chief Ameer of AMF, Mr Luqman Ahmad, said this in a statement on Thursday while condemning the assassination of Rev. Andimi, who was the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa.

He described the action of the terrorists as ungodly, barbaric and contrary to the teachings of Islam.

He said: ”We vehemently condemn the illegal, unIslamic and unjustifiable bloodshed being perpetrated by this anti-Islamic group called Boko Haram.

“Boko Haram does not represent Islam and Muslims at all, because Islam holds human life in sanctity.

” That is why Allah equates the unjust assassination of one soul to the killing of mankind altogether.

”So, the killing on Monday, Jan. 20 of Rev Lawan Andimi by the Boko Harām terrorists was never and can never be in the interest of Islam and Muslims”.

The group therefore joins the Muslim community across the country to commiserate with the Christian community across Nigeria.