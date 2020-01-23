Lassa fever: Kano Govt explains alleged 292 cases

Lassa fever: Kano Govt explains alleged 292 cases

Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:51 pm


Lassa fever is contracted from dropping of rodents

Kano Government has said 292 cases of Lassa fever allegedly recorded in the state are only people on Contact Tracing and not confirmed cases.

The State Government therefore faulted report by a section of the media which claims that Kano has recorded 292 cases of Lassa Fever.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar and made available to newsmen in Kano, said only five cases of the disease were confirmed.

“The cases currently are five, with three deaths and the remaining two are receiving treatment. They are also responding to medications.

“So the issue of 292 ‘cases’ is unintentionally erroneous.”

He explained that the 292 are only on Contact Tracing and not confirmed cases.

Anwar added that three stages had to be followed before a case of the fever is confirmed.

“I therefore repeat that the 292 are only on Contact Tracing.”

He assured that the state government was determined to ensure effective management of the disease.

People should be very vigilant and not panic, as the state is doing everything possible to tame the situation, he added.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    UK-Africa Summit: Buhari returns to Abuja
    16 mins ago

    Cult wars: Leaders in Ikorodu community beg for police station
    47 mins ago

    Wike: How we will run Rivers’ Real Madrid Academy
    1 hour ago

    Amotekun: On the volte face of AGF
    1 hour ago

    Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue target in Jigawa
    4 hours ago

    Truce at last! FG, S/West governors reach compromise on Amotekun
    4 hours ago

    Amotekun: FG, Southwest governors agree on ‘way forward’
    5 hours ago

    IPPIS: FG stops salaries of staff of tertiary institutions