Malami eats his words: “I didn’t say Amotekun is Illegal”

On Thursday, 23 January, Abubakar Malami , the Attorney General of the Federation, changed his earlier statement when he derisively waved off Amotekun, the South West security outfit, launched by governors of the zone on 9 January, as illegal.

His statement has almost set the nation on fire, with verbal missiles criss-crossing the sky! Permit the cliche, Malami hit up the polity.

Malam ate his words during an an interview on Radio Nigeria Abuja this morning, as published by news-af.feednews

In his words: ” I was misinterpreted on Operation Amotekun, I did not say it’s Illegal”.

“I said the Operation Amotekun should be properly backed by law, so if at the end of this Government, if the Operation has been backed by law, any Government that eventually succeeds this government will not rubbish the Operation”.

“I said if they failed to enact a law in support of Amotekun in the South West Region of Nigeria, another government can come and say it’s Illegal and this is because it is not backed by any law”.

“So, it is just an advice to the State Governors to use their power and the State’s Houses of Assembly in their various States to enact a law that will make the Operation more effective.” He said.