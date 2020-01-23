Malami eats his words: “I didn’t say Amotekun is Illegal”

Malami eats his words: “I didn’t say Amotekun is Illegal”

Thursday, January 23, 2020 4:26 pm


Abubakar Malami

On Thursday, 23 January, Abubakar Malami , the Attorney General of the Federation, changed his earlier statement when he derisively waved off Amotekun, the South West security outfit, launched by governors of the zone on 9 January, as illegal.

His statement has almost set the nation on fire, with verbal missiles criss-crossing the sky! Permit the cliche, Malami hit up the polity.

Malam ate his words during an an interview on Radio Nigeria Abuja this morning, as published by news-af.feednews

In his words: ” I was misinterpreted on Operation Amotekun, I did not say it’s Illegal”.

“I said the Operation Amotekun should be properly backed by law, so if at the end of this Government, if the Operation has been backed by law, any Government that eventually succeeds this government will not rubbish the Operation”.

“I said if they failed to enact a law in support of Amotekun in the South West Region of Nigeria, another government can come and say it’s Illegal and this is because it is not backed by any law”.

“So, it is just an advice to the State Governors to use their power and the State’s Houses of Assembly in their various States to enact a law that will make the Operation more effective.” He said.

Amotekun

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    13 mins ago

    Edo guber: PDP sends message to Buhari
    29 mins ago

    $200m cabotage fund to be disbursed to shipowners – Amaechi
    42 mins ago

    Court frees ex-Oyo lawmaker, 3 others accused of killing ‘Sugar’
    1 hour ago

    CoronaVirus: FAAN implements prevention activities at Lagos Airport
    2 hours ago

    Breaking: Alleged $1.09bn scam: Adoke, 6 others plead not guilty
    2 hours ago

    Family urges FG to fish out killers of Unimaid student
    2 hours ago

    Why Rio Ferdinand is not happy with Man Utd
    2 hours ago

    I combine lecturing with gospel music- Tunde Olanipekun