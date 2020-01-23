Pictures: Gov. Sanwo-Olu Meets Citibank Group in London

R-L: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman, Citibank Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso; Managing Director and Public Sector Head – Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) CitiBank, Mr. Peter Sullivan and CitiGroup Managing Director for Debt Capital Markets, Central Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Mr. Samad Sirohey during the Governor’s meeting with the CitiBank Group in London, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
On Wednesday, 22, January, 2020, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Nigeria, held a meeting with top officials of Citibank Group in London.
The photographs:
L-R: Managing Director and Public Sector Head – Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) CitiBank, Mr. Peter Sullivan; Chairman, Citibank Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso and Governor Sanwo-Olu
L-R: Director, Export Credit Agency Finance for Africa, CitiBank, Mr. Javier Espiago; Managing Director and Public Sector Head – Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) CitiBank, Mr. Peter Sullivan; Executive Director, Public Sector/Government Relations, Citibank Nigeria, Mrs. Funmi Ogunlesi; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman, Citibank Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso; Managing Director, EMEA Payments and Receivable Head, Treasury and Trade Solutions, Mrs. Ireti Samuel-Ogbu and CitiGroup Managing Director for Debt Capital Markets, Central Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Mr. Samad Sirohey
L-R: Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, with Chairman, Citibank Nigeria, Mr. Yemi Cardoso
