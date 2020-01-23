Plateau Speaker condemns killing of Unimaid student by terrorists

Thursday, January 23, 2020 9:06 am


Ropvil Daciya about to be murdered

The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, on Thursday expressed sadness over the tragic murder of Ropvil Dalep, a Plateau indigene, who was abducted on Jan. 9, in Borno alongside two other indigenes of the state, by Islamic State West Africa Province.
Ayuba in a statement by his Press Secretary, Mr Bulus Atang, also expressed worry that Dalep’s execution came after a similar incident involving two innocent indigenes of Plateau, Lawrence Duna Dacighir and Godfrey Ali Shikaghem in October 2019, by the terrorists.
The Speaker described the killing of Dalep, who was a student of University of Maiduguri, by the Boko Haram terrorists, as evil, barbaric and inhuman.
He urged security agencies to redouble efforts in their fight against terrorism.
He commiserated with the family, the Mupun Nation and the entire citizens of Plateau over the execution of Dalep.
“My thoughts go to the families of late Dalep, who are enduring unspeakable pains and hardships and those who lost their loved ones in similar circumstances.
“We assure you that the State Assembly would work with all key stakeholders in ensuring the security of lives and property of the law abiding people  of Plateau,” the speaker said.
