Police foil kidnap attempt, rescue target in Jigawa

The Police in Jigawa have foiled a kidnap attempt in Kaugama Local Government Area of the state.

The Command spokesman, SP Abdu Jinjiri, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that the incident occurred on Thursday at 3 a.m., in Elleman town.

“Today at about 3 a.m., the police in Jigawa foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued the victim.

“Armed men numbering about 10 forcefully trespassed into the house of one Alhaji Umar alias Alfa Baba Dede of Elleman town in Kaugama LGA and abducted his 20-year-old daughter, Fatima Umar.

“Upon receipt of the information, the police rushed to the scene, and on sighting the police, the hoodlums engaged them in gun duel.

“Fortunately, the police overpowered the hoodlums which forced them to abandon the abducted girl,” Jinjiri said.

He said the suspects took to their heels, leaving behind 96 rounds of AK47 rifle ammunition, three motorcycles, two caps, two wrappers and one praying mat.

According to him, the Police has embarked on aggressive patrol to arrest the fleeing suspects, while investigation into the case was ongoing.